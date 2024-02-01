Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to create billion-euro fund for weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit of EU leaders has called on the European Council to create a separate tool for Ukraine in the European Peace Fund, which has paid for military support for Ukrainian forces.

Source: European Pravda

Zelenskyy noted at the beginning of his speech that this year, it is very important that Europe demonstrates the effectiveness of decisions since North Korea, in addition to Iran, has now joined the support of Russia, and the implementation of the European plan for a million shells for Ukraine has been delayed.

"It is also a signal of global competition, in which Europe cannot lose. Therefore, today, your unity is necessary to create a fund to support Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund. This is reliability and long-term support, which we must use to face existing challenges. At least €5 billion per year for four years. This is a clear priority," Zelenskyy said.

He also called on European leaders to actively participate in preparing the Global Peace Summit to discuss the Peace Formula proposed by Kyiv.

"Today, Europe is sending a signal across the Atlantic Ocean and worldwide that a rules-based international order will withstand all challenges. Europe sets the tone in international affairs with its unity. This is a fact now, and it should remain so," the president added, thanking the European Council for approving the decision on €50 billion to support Ukraine.

