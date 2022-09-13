Zelenskyy calls meeting in Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: listened to the commanders regarding the counterattack

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:32

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, held a regular meeting at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where he received reports from the commanders of the troops of the operational fronts.

Source: President’s Office

Quote: "Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Litvinov, Commander of the Forces of the Operational Command Zakhid (West), and Andrii Kovalchuk, Commander of the Forces of the Operational Command Pivden (South) joined the meeting remotely.

The reports of the military commanders of the operational fronts regarding the active operations of the defence forces to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers were heard.

It is noted that as a result of the offensive operation, more than 4,000 square kilometres of territory, more than 300 cities and towns, in which stabilisation measures have already been carried out, were liberated. The operation continues."

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy instructed the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to ensure the protection of the state border in the liberated territories. The participants also considered the draft budget of the security and defence sector for 2023, which will amount to at least UAH 1 trillion.

