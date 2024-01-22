Zelenskyy calls Polish PM's visit "very productive" – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been delighted with the results of recently appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address to Ukrainians

Details: The president noted that the parties had comprehensive discussions on all issues.

Quote: "Defence – there will be a defence package from Poland. And to strengthen our positions, we talked about joint production of weapons, about increasing our capabilities in using Polish equipment and weapons systems.

Of course, we talked in detail about political cooperation. About the fact that all the problems between Ukraine and Poland can be overcome between us – at the level of our states. I am confident that we can overcome the critical situations on the border – the blockade – which significantly undermine solidarity now, and can find pragmatic solutions to any critical situations."

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Poland for joining the declaration of the Group of Seven on Ukraine's security guarantees. The president said the countries were beginning work on a bilateral security agreement.

Zelenskyy and Tusk also discussed Ukraine's movement towards the EU and expectations from the NATO summit.

Quote: "Poland can help. And by the way, it's essential that the experience of Poland and Prime Minister Tusk in relations with European institutions can significantly strengthen our actions and decisions."

Background: Newly-appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on 22 January, Ukraine's Unity Day, for his first visit in this position.

