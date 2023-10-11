Zelenskyy calls for unity, attention and more military aid to prevent Russia making bid for full occupation

If Western military assistance to Ukraine stops, time will be on Russia's side, and Moscow might use a long pause in the war to launch another full-scale invasion operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the France 2 TV channel on Oct. 10.

Ukraine’s fate depends on the unity of the rest of the world, Zelenskyy said. He said that if international attention is diverted in "one way or another, it will have consequences," adding that the tragedies of Ukraine and Israel "are different, but both are great."

Read also: Germany to transfer more IRIS-T and Patriot systems to Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The president noted that he shared the Ukrainian intelligence regarding one of Russia's potential scenarios to pause the war with European partners, in particular Moscow’s ability to accumulate weapons and restore its military capacity for "new waves of occupation of Ukraine and beyond" by 2028.

"This is exactly what they want. Not to waste missiles and shells now, but to accumulate them for a full-scale operation. This is what will happen. We are against freezing the war, because we know that it will lead to an attempt to occupy Ukraine completely, to World War III. Because Russia will not stop and will go further."

Read also: Strengthening Ukraine-Romania defense partnership high on agenda as Zelenskyy meets Romanian leader

Russia's counterattacks are currently unsuccessful, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing "step by step" on the frontline, Zelenskyy said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine