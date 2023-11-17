Zelenskyy claims supply of shells to Kyiv slowed due to war with Hamas – Bloomberg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a shift in focus to the war between Israel and Hamas had slowed the supply of artillery shells to Kyiv, undermining Ukraine's military efforts.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to a group of journalists in the Office of the President on 16 November, quoted by Bloomberg

Details: According to Zelenskyy, combatants in the Middle East are seeking 155-mm shells, which are essential for supplying Ukraine with the weaponry it needs to repel Russia's invasion. The abrupt demand comes at a delicate time since the EU has hinted that it is unlikely to deliver on its pledge to supply a million artillery rounds by March.

Quote: "Our supplies have decreased. It is life — and it is normal, as everyone is fighting for survival and we should defend ourselves as well.

Now I am focused on getting aid from the West. Their focus is shifting because of the Middle East — and other reasons. Without the support, we will move backwards."

Details: The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East has called into question the Allies’ "ability to remain focused on supporting Ukraine, where a months-long counteroffensive has made little progress in retaking occupied territory."

Zelenskyy spent the week reassuring allies that Ukrainian forces were preparing to fight during the winter. A delegation from Kyiv visited Washington this week, where House lawmakers passed a funding bill that does not include aid to Ukraine, despite opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The US authorities have indicated that the flow of the supply chain is being disrupted, citing funding delays. The Pentagon said this month that cutting funding meant limiting the flow of military aid to Kyiv. President Joe Biden's administration has called on Congress to break the deadlock and approve a US$61.4 billion request for Ukraine.

