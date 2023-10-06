Zelenskyy to come to Romania next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Romania next week.

Source: Romanian TV channel Digi24, reported by European Pravda

Details: This will be the first visit of the Ukrainian president to Romania since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Digi24 stated that Zelenskyy's visit is not part of a multi-country tour. It will be a special visit exclusively to Romania, where the Ukrainian president will meet with President Klaus Iohannis and other Romanian officials.

Digi24 pointed out that earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had announced Zelenskyy's arrival in Romania "very soon".

Presidents Iohannis and Zelenskyy met on Thursday in Granada, Spain, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

The Romanian prime minister and several ministers are also due to visit Kyiv "to establish as many points of cooperation as possible." They will be talking about security as well as energy, agriculture and other issues.

Background:

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu previously said he would travel to Kyiv to conclude negotiations on further exports of Ukrainian grain to Romania.

Iohannis met with Zelenskyy, the European Commission President and Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Ministerб on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in the United States in September. At the time, Iohannis said that the problem with Ukrainian grain imports could be solved by creating a bilateral permit system.

