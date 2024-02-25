Zelenskyy comments on bad training of military reserves and how 4 brigades couldn't fight

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's military reserves were not "properly trained" and that during the preparation of the counteroffensive, four brigades were unable to fight because they did not receive the promised equipment.

Source: President Zelenskyy during the press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 conference

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief is conducting an audit now, and he wants to be in every position, in every team and on the relevant fronts to understand and draw conclusions. First of all, we are talking about the issue of reserves and rotations. We need to put everything in order and put an end to it.

You can't just fight, you need to rest. People need to understand that they have to work for this particular amount of days, then they take a break and have a rest. To do this, you need to train proper reserves.

They were not trained properly. This is also a fact. We have to identify our weaknesses. They were there and they still are, and we need to fix them. And to fix them, we need to understand what is happening."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that it is necessary to find out "who is in charge in the offices, why they are there, how many people were mobilised, and what share of them were at the front."

He also gave an example "about us and our partners".

Quote: "We had forces for a counteroffensive. I won't say where, as everyone knows the details. And I will not say how much was being prepared. To date, four brigades from that group of forces have nothing. Four brigades without the equipment that was agreed upon, signed, and shaken hands on. It has not arrived. Could four brigades fight? No, they did not fight. They stood and waited for the equipment. I'm speaking without reproach. But there are questions that need to be answered. That's what the audit is for."

