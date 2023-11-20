Zelenskyy’s comments on Hamas disrupt Ukraine’s middle east alliance plans — report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's staunchly pro-Israel stance and his description of Hamas and Russia as "the same evil" have undermined Kyiv’s efforts to build alliances in the Middle East, The Guardian reported on Nov. 20.

The report states that the October Hamas attack on Israel and the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip have shifted foreign policy focus away from Ukraine, leading to a reduction in ammunition supplies to the country.

The article also mentions that Zelenskyy's position has "undermined a push by Ukraine to broaden alliances in the Middle East and elsewhere outside the West," a key objective for Ukraine's new Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, acknowledged a "chill" in relations with many non-Western countries.

"It has made it harder to make a broader coalition of support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia," he said.

Previously, Zelenskyy said that the world's shift in attention to the conflict between Israel and Hamas had slowed the supply of artillery rounds to Ukraine.

