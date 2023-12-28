Zelenskyy on conference call: There are good results in protection from collaborators

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated in his evening report that he had held several meetings on 28 December. Specifically, the results of the protection from collaborators and forward observers was discussed during a conference call.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening address on 28 December

Quote: "The reports by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) (were heard – ed.): there are good results in the protection from collaborators and forward observers, as well as in countering crime. The operation of our export corridor in the Black Sea was also on the agenda: more than 12 million tonnes of cargo were transported. The results achieved in December were especially significant, and they can be felt on the level of our economy."

Details: In the afternoon, the Ukrainian president held a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. At the final meeting for the year, they also discussed negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "The team of the President's Office, of the government... There is a G7 declaration – the Vilnius declaration, which has been signed by 30 states. Bilateral work regarding the security guarantees has started and will be continued next year."

