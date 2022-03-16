Zelenskyy to Congress: 'We need you right now'

Reuters

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to United Nations data https://data2.unhcr.org/en/situations/ukraine, but the United States has only admitted several hundred Ukrainian refugees so far, leaving some critics questioning U.S. government policy. U.S. President Joe Biden and his top officials have said the United States stands ready to accept refugees if needed, but the administration has repeatedly signaled that Europe should be the primary destination for Ukrainians. "We're going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if, in fact, they come all the way here," Biden said on March 11 during a meeting of fellow Democrats in Philadelphia.