Zelenskyy considers Putin's orders to be null and void

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:23

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, deems certain orders issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin to be null and void. The orders in question are those recognising the "independence" of Crimea, the so-called "Luhansk People’s Republic" and "Donetsk People’s Republic" and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: order issued by Zelenskyy from 4 October

Quote: "The Russian President’s Orders No. 147 of 17 March 2014, No. 71 of 21 February 2022, No. 72 of 21 February 2022 and No. 685 of 29 September 2022 as well as any other decisions, acts and agreements introduced, published and signed based on and/or relating to the implementation of the aforementioned orders of the President of the Russian Federation must be recognized as null and void, i.e. having no legal effect".

Details: Therefore, any decisions on the implementation of these orders will also be considered null and void.

The decree emphasises that the territory of Ukraine is integral and inviolable within its internationally recognised state borders, and that the sovereignty of Ukraine extends to its entire territory.

According to the Act of Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine dated 24 August 1991, the territory of Ukraine is indivisible and inviolable.

The Presidential decree in question confirms the inalienable sovereign right of Ukraine to restore and preserve its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised state borders in order to ensure state sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, protection of the rights and freedoms of human beings and citizens enshrined in the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine.

The decision was made in compliance with the generally recognised principles and norms of international law, and in particular the binding norms of general international law, as well as the current international treaties to which Ukraine is a signatory.

