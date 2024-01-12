Zelenskyy has conversation with new Swiss President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with Viola Amherd, the President of Switzerland in 2024, and wished her a successful term in office.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I am grateful to Switzerland for its support of Ukraine's Peace Formula and for hosting the upcoming meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Davos on January 14."

Details: Zelenskyy said that after the conference in Lugano, this meeting will be the second large-scale international event to support Ukraine to be held in Switzerland.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced that on 14 January it would hold the fourth meeting of national security advisers with Ukraine to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

  • Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might visit Switzerland next week for at least two days.

  • Prior to that, the Swiss Federal Council announced an additional 11.8 million Swiss francs (€12.5 million) to help Ukrainians during the winter.

