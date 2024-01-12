Zelenskyy has conversation with new Swiss President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a conversation with Viola Amherd, the President of Switzerland in 2024, and wished her a successful term in office.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "I am grateful to Switzerland for its support of Ukraine's Peace Formula and for hosting the upcoming meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Davos on January 14."

Details: Zelenskyy said that after the conference in Lugano, this meeting will be the second large-scale international event to support Ukraine to be held in Switzerland.

Background:

Earlier, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced that on 14 January it would hold the fourth meeting of national security advisers with Ukraine to discuss the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might visit Switzerland next week for at least two days.

Prior to that, the Swiss Federal Council announced an additional 11.8 million Swiss francs (€12.5 million) to help Ukrainians during the winter.

