Zelenskyy on conversation with Xi: just and lasting peace for Ukraine was discussed

During a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, discussed possible cooperation that would help establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "During the hour-long conversation, we discussed a full range of topical issues of bilateral relations. Particular attention was paid to potential ways of cooperating to establish a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.

No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people. We are on our land and fighting for our future, exercising our inalienable right to self-defence. Peace must be just and sustainable, based on the principles of international law and respect for the UN Charter.

There can be no peace that is based on territorial compromises. The territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored to within the 1991 borders."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that during the conversation, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen the Ukrainian-Chinese partnership, since before the full-scale Russian invasion, China was Ukraine's number one trading partner.

Background:

On 26 April 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was the first conversation between the two leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Li Hui, a special representative of the People's Republic of China who is a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, is to be sent to Ukraine and other countries for talks on regulating the "Ukrainian crisis" [the war – ed.].

