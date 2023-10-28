Zelenskyy could soon visit Brazil, says Kuleba

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may soon make a visit to Brazil, but the precise date of the visit remains undisclosed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebas said in an interview with El Economista (Mexico), La Nación (Argentina), and CNN Brazil on Oct. 25.

“Zelenskyy could go to Brazil soon. (And Brazilian President Luiz Inácio) Lula da Silva would always be welcome in Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

Asked about the date of Zelenskyy’s prospective visit to Brazil, Kuleba said that “it is being worked on.”

The minister also noted that following Zelenskyy’s trip to Brazil, there might be plans for visits to other countries in the region.

Kuleba specifically mentioned Argentina “due to the important presence of Ukrainians in the country and for the humanitarian aid it has given us.”

The minister also expressed gratitude to Brazil for convening an emergency meeting as the chair of the United Nations Security Council after Russia’s missile strike on the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 5, which claimed the lives of 59 civilians.

Kuleba also acknowledged Brazil’s participation in consultations regarding the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

“There will be a new meeting scheduled soon, it has already been confirmed by Brazil. Which is a good sign for the relationship between the two countries,” Kuleba said.

At the end of September, Zelenskyy personally met with Lula da Silva for the first time. The meeting took place at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

