Zelenskyy criticises West: If Ukraine were given seven Patriot systems, people would not be killed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reproached Ukraine’s Western partners, saying that if they supplied Ukraine with more powerful air defence systems, people would not be killed in large-scale Russian attacks using ballistic missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Riga

Quote: "How can you live and sleep peacefully when you realise that you have dozens of these systems [Patriots], and if you supplied Ukraine with seven systems today, people in Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa would not be killed? Is it possible to live a normal life knowing this?"

Details: Zelenskyy says he does not understand the attitudes of the West.

He also pointed out the delays in supplies of Western weaponry, noting that many Ukrainians are being killed while the Ukrainian forces wait for this aid.

Besides criticising them, Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine’s Western partners for their support.

