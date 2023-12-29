Zelenskyy: It is crucial that world responds to another manifestation of terror

Following a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening speech on December 29 that Ukraine would respond to every strike and that it was crucial that the world reacted to this terror.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Details: The President said that over 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, as well as 45 apartment buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, and many retail and warehouse premises.

He pointed out that considering the fact that Russian terrorists deliberately attempted to get around Ukrainian protection, the air defence forces accomplished a great deal. Zelenskyy gave his word that his team would keep working to improve the defences.

Quote: "It is crucial for the world to react to this latest act of terror. Many leaders today have already declared their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I am grateful to each one. Especially to those who have assisted our country with air defence."

Details: The President also thanked the rescuers, police and all those involved and supporting people.

Quote: "We will respond to Russian terrorists for every strike. Terror never gains in playing against people. Over 600 rescuers are involved in providing assistance and clearing debris, along with a lot of equipment. The work will continue around the clock."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!