Zelenskyy: It is crucial that world responds to another manifestation of terror
Following a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening speech on December 29 that Ukraine would respond to every strike and that it was crucial that the world reacted to this terror.
Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address
Details: The President said that over 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, as well as 45 apartment buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, and many retail and warehouse premises.
He pointed out that considering the fact that Russian terrorists deliberately attempted to get around Ukrainian protection, the air defence forces accomplished a great deal. Zelenskyy gave his word that his team would keep working to improve the defences.
Quote: "It is crucial for the world to react to this latest act of terror. Many leaders today have already declared their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I am grateful to each one. Especially to those who have assisted our country with air defence."
Details: The President also thanked the rescuers, police and all those involved and supporting people.
Quote: "We will respond to Russian terrorists for every strike. Terror never gains in playing against people. Over 600 rescuers are involved in providing assistance and clearing debris, along with a lot of equipment. The work will continue around the clock."
Background:
On the night of 28-29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit.
In the end, out of the 158 air targets the Russians launched towards Ukraine, 114 were destroyed by air defence. The Russian Federation employed nearly every kind of weaponry at its disposal, Ukraine's Air Force said.
As of 19:30, it was reported that the Russian massive strike on 29 December resulted in approximately 30 deaths and over 160 injured, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs.
