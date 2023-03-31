Zelenskyy: deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus indicates unsuccessful meeting between Putin and Xi

Ukrainska Pravda
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that by deciding to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to show China at least some agency.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing at the summit in Bucha

Quote: "The sign that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus indicates an unsuccessful meeting with China. [Russia – ed.] needed to show [it has] some agency, which Russia has completely lost under the leadership of President Putin.

This once again emphasises that it is necessary to show some political steps or victories of Russia's representative, but he could not do it on the battlefield, and even though they started such a bloody war, it is obvious how it will end. The problem is that he simply does not spare our people and kills them, but he does not count his people. But these are the affairs of the Russian Federation.

And the last is the complete loss of any agency by the president of Belarus. I think he no longer decides which weapons are on his territory."

Background:

  • On Friday, 31 March, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in his address to the nation, spoke about the possibility of placing Russian strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

  • On 25 March, Putin said that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

