Zelenskyy to discuss supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles in Brussels

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has announced that he will discuss supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons with EU leaders within the framework of the EU Summit in Brussels.

Source: European Pravda

At the press conference with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs a large quantity of various weapons, which depends on the situation on the contact line, for instance, in order to counteract Iran-made drones or, as it is being predicted, ballistic missiles.

At the moment, the Ukrainian military needs armoured vehicles since Russia has thousands of them in service while the Ukrainian side only has 10 NATO-produced pieces.

"Today and tomorrow we will be meeting with the EU leaders in order to discuss these issues, as well as long-range missiles. This is our priority," Zelenskyy added.

"I am thankful that the United Kingdom finally heard our requests. I hope that other countries will also hear our requests concerning long-range missile supplies. We need to push back the Russian troops so that people can simply live their lives," he explained.

Background: On Wednesday, 8 February Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, arrived in the United Kingdom, making it his second visit abroad since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.

Following the visit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted that British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine as early as March 2023 and also announced the expansion of the training programme for Ukrainian military personnel, specifically pilots.

