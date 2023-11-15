Zelenskyy discusses additional air defense with Trudeau

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed further steps to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses to counter Russian air strikes, Zelesnkyy’s press service said in a Telegram post on Nov. 15.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau for Canada's continued military and financial support for Ukraine.

"We discussed the battlefield situation, further defense cooperation with a focus on reinforcing our air defense system and increasing the capabilities of our mobile fire groups in combating [Russian kamikaze] drones," the president said.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to Canada for a new package of sanctions against Russia and for initiating an international coalition to help return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. They discussed their joint steps towards the implementation of this initiative.

"I am thankful for Canada's decision to assist Ukraine in funding the second phase of the construction of the Holodomor Genocide Museum," he added.

Previously, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat reported that Ukraine is leasing air defense systems from international partners ahead of expected Russian air strike campaign in the coming winter.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine