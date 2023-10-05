Zelenskyy discusses new aid and beginning negotiations with EU with Spanish PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez a new package of defence support for Ukraine and the opening of negotiations on joining the European Union during a meeting in Granada.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelensky said that he and Sanchez discussed a new defence support package that includes additional air defence assets, artillery and anti-drone systems.

The further movement of Ukraine towards EU membership was also discussed.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU under the presidency of Spain. Thank you for supporting our aspiration."

More details: Spain will chair the EU Council until the end of the year. A meeting of European leaders will be held in December, at which the opening of negotiations with Ukraine can be decided.

The provision of energy equipment to Ukraine before the winter period and the operation and protection of the grain corridor were discussed with Sánchez as well, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy thanked Sánchez and the entire Spanish society for their support and clear condemnation of Russian aggression.

Background:

Zelenskyy is on a visit to the Spanish city of Granada, where the summit of the European Political Community is being held on 5 October.

Arriving at the summit of the European Political Community in Spain, Zelenskyy commented on concerns about the further support of Ukraine by the United States.

