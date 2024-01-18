Zelenskyy discusses his French counterpart's upcoming visit to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Source: European Pravda; Zelenskyy on Twitter

"We directed our political and military advisors to prepare for President Macron's visit to Ukraine and to expedite negotiations on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees following the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron for launching the artillery сoalition initiative and for the French commitments announced within its framework to produce dozens of Caesar artillery systems and ammunition for Ukraine in 2024.

The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defence needs, including the priorities for inclusion in the next military aid package from France. The head of state added that further strengthening the Ukrainian air defenсe system is important.

"I am grateful for the active assistance of French businesses that invest and are ready to increase investment in Ukraine despite the war," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also said that he told Macron about the beginning of preparations for the global peace summit, where, he noted, it is important to attract a wide range of countries to participate.

Background:

Previously, the French president said he would pay a visit to Ukraine in February to complete a bilateral agreement on "security guarantees" and announce the supply of long-range missiles and aerial bombs.

France and Ukraine held bilateral negotiations on the treaty about security since October.

It was also reported that France will start transmitting dozens of aerial bombs that were adapted for Soviet-style aircraft and a thousand more artillery shells monthly to Ukraine in January.

