Zelenskyy discusses grain corridor and situation on front line with Dutch Foreign Minister

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, who has been in office since September, arrived in Ukraine on a bilateral visit on Tuesday and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details: Zelenskyy and Bruins discussed the situation at the front lines and the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, primarily air defence systems, 155 mm artillery systems and ammunition, as well as training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, the parties discussed the functioning of an alternative grain corridor and strengthening its protection, the Peace Formula of Ukraine and the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Separately, the Dutch Foreign Minister and the president focused on preparations for the December meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy expressed hope that EU leaders will support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also announced Hanke Bruins Slot's visit.

"The Netherlands will keep up the support, from military aid to accountability for Russian crimes, advancing Ukraine's EU accession, and putting the Peace Formula into action. Bedankt, Nederland!", Kuleba wrote on Twitter (X).

Hanke Bruins Slot took over as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands in September after her predecessor, Wopke Hoekstra, left the post to join the European Commission.

During Bruins’s visit, it also became known that the Netherlands would finance a project to stabilise the de-occupied territories of Ukraine and investigate war crimes, which will be implemented by the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine.

