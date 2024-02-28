Zelenskyy discusses joint arms production with Croatian prime minister

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković as part of the Ukraine–South-East Europe summit in Tirana, Albania, on 28 February.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Croatia and Plenković personally for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, in particular in welcoming Ukrainian refugees, providing demining aid, and hosting Ukrainian children and military personnel for rehabilitation.

Zelenskyy and Plenković discussed the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Balkan defence industry forum and the possibility of agreements between private Ukrainian and Croatian firms with expertise in demining, rescue equipment, and drone manufacturing.

The two leaders also discussed other "topical issues of regional security", the Office of the Ukrainian President reported, and Plenković voiced his support for Ukraine’s integration in both the European Union and NATO.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the capital of Albania for the summit with Western Balkan states scheduled for Wednesday, 28 February.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 February.

Zelenskyy and Rama signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement between the two countries on 28 February.

