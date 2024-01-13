Zelenskyy discusses joint drone and artillery production with French foreign minister – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed Ukraine’s defence needs during a meeting with new French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today, I met with the new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné.

We discussed our defence needs, including joint production of drones and artillery and further strengthening of air defence systems. I briefed [him] on the progress regarding the Peace Formula. I am grateful to France for its active participation in this global effort!

Thanks to France for unwavering support on the battlefield for our soldiers and assistance to our people!"

Details: In his evening video address, the president said it was highly symbolic that the French foreign minister’s first visit was "to Ukraine, and precisely at a time when Russia is trying various ways to increase [the efficiency of] strikes on Ukraine and bypass our air defence".

"I am grateful to all countries, and France in particular, for substantial strengthening of our air shield, for unwavering support on the battlefield for our soldiers, and assistance to our people," Zelenskyy said.

"Today we discussed our defence needs, including joint production of drones and artillery and further strengthening of air defence. I briefed him [the minister – ed.] on the progress regarding the Peace Formula. I am thankful to France for its active role in this global effort. We are already preparing for the forum in Davos, presenting our position and joint opportunities for everyone in the world who strives to leave a world of stability and freedom for their children. Our values, not the madness of any dictator," the president concluded.

Background:

It was previously reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine and France had held bilateral talks on defence assistance and cooperation, as well as Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO and bringing the Russian Federation to justice, during the French foreign minister's visit to Kyiv on 13 January.

Stéphane Séjourné stated that Paris is willing to jointly strengthen Kyiv's ability to manufacture weapon systems on Ukrainian territory.

Séjourné arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 13 January. This is his first official trip abroad as foreign minister.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the appointment of a new prime minister, Gabriel Attal, following the resignation of his predecessor, Élisabeth Borne. Attal, who is France’s youngest-ever prime minister, has roots in the Ukrainian city of Odesa on his mother's side.

Support UP or become our patron!