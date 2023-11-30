Zelenskyy discusses military aid and EU accession with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, and discussed defence cooperation, the situation in the Black Sea and the start of Ukraine’s EU accession talks.

Source: European Pravda, Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude for the winter defence package from Germany which includes four IRIS-T systems.

Quote: "We discussed further defence cooperation. I am grateful for the powerful winter defence package from Germany, including 4 IRIS-T systems and for the multi-year financial assistance programme from Germany. These are the best signs of Germany's unflagging support. I highly appreciate that all our agreements are being fulfilled."

The leaders also discussed the situation at the front. Specifically, Zelenskyy told Scholz about his morning visit to the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as to Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa the day before.

I had a phone call with @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz.



"I emphasised the importance of ensuring unity within the European Union in the issue of endorsement of Ukraine's accession negotiations and in the allocation of €50 billion in aid for the coming years," Zelenskyy added.

The situation in the Black Sea was also discussed, as well as the operation of the grain corridor and the efforts needed for further protection of civil navigation.

Background: It was revealed on 27 November that Germany would provide €300 million to support Ukraine in the power sector.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister, expressed her concern that the global attention to Russia's war against Ukraine is decreasing.

