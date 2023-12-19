Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's strained political ties with former Polish government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the problems in relations between Kyiv and Warsaw amid this year's border blockade by Polish farmers and carriers.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, European Pravda reports

While expressing his gratitude to Poland and its people for helping Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's President said that he had had strong relations with the previous government in Warsaw, but then the blockade of the border began.

Quote: "Understand that in wartime this is not business. Blockade of our borders... It was about survival. We didn't have a free corridor (for grain exports) at that time. What do we have left if we don't have the sea?" Zelenskyy posed a rhetorical question.

"When they said compromise was needed, I said: ‘What is the compromise? We are ready!’. A compromise that not all of us would survive? Not to export this grain? We said we would not sell this grain, but let us transport it!" the President added.

According to the head of state, Ukrainians began to defend the Poles even when a conflict with Poland's leadership over grain exports began.

"The blockade lasted from April to September. It was very difficult. We lost hundreds of millions of dollars… We began to lose political relations. I am grateful to the Polish people, but understand me – I am not some kind of wimp! I defend the interests of my country in time of war. I just told them to let us transport (the grain), and they didn't let us. And that was wrong," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone knew that it was the policy of the government that lost (the election). And I told the Polish leadership at the time: "You will lose". Our people shouldn't suffer – it's not a matter of money," the head of state added.

Notably, in September 2023, the European Commission lifted restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to five eastern EU countries, which had been imposed following complaints from local farmers. However, three countries – Poland, Slovakia and Hungary – responded by announcing unilateral restrictions on Ukrainian imports.

Reminder:

The blockade by Polish carriers, which began on 6 November, is currently underway, with the key demand being to return the permit system for Ukrainian carriers.

On Monday, 18 December, carriers resumed the blockade of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint after it was banned by local authorities last week.

They demand, among other things, the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian companies to transport cargo, except for humanitarian aid and supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Support UP or become our patron!