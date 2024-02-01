Zelenskyy dismisses head of Department for Protection of National Statehood of Security Service of Ukraine

The building of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv. Stock photo: Security Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Roman Semenchenko, the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine. The Security Service themselves said they would continue to "strengthen and optimise" the department to ensure the unimpeded work and safety of the media.

Source: decree on the website of the Office of the President; comment by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from the decree: "Roman Semenchenko shall be dismissed from the post of the head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine."

Quote from the Security Service: "In the conditions of a full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine is constantly changing, optimising itself as an efficient and combatant counterintelligence body capable of protecting the state from the full range of possible challenges.

We are aware that we are defending a democratic Ukraine, where strengthening national statehood is one of the key priorities, the implementation of which should ensure, among other things, the unimpeded work of the media and guarantee them a relevant level of security.

It is for this purpose that the Department for the Protection of National Statehood will be strengthened and approaches to its work will be optimised."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine added that the candidacy of the new head of this department will be submitted to the President in the near future.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it was investigating the circumstances of illegal bugging and video recording of representatives of the Bihus.Info investigative project. Criminal cases were opened under Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical devices for obtaining information).

