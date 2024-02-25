Zelenskyy does not believe Transnistria will ask to join Russia

President Zelenskyy during the 25 February press conference. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Transnistria, an unrecognised breakaway state in Moldova, will ask to be integrated into the territory of Russia at a congress next week.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on 25 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am not sure that the Transnistrians – or whoever is present at the congress – will take this step next week. I am not sure based on the information I have."

The president stressed that Ukraine has not received any requests from Moldova concerning the potential supply of military aid.

"Firstly, we are at war. Secondly, it is the Russian Federation we are fighting. Thirdly, Moldova has not approached us with any requests of this kind," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

The self-proclaimed government of Transnistria in Moldova is preparing to hold a "congress of MPs of all levels" – members of the so-called parliament of Transnistria and officials from district, city and village councils – on 28 February. They will address Russian President Vladimir Putin at the congress.

Nothing is known so far about the content of this address.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence says that according to its information, the Transnistrian MPs do not plan to ask Putin about integration with Russia.

