Zelenskyy does not regret giving up Medvedchuk in prisoner of war swap

THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:01

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician who is the godfather of Putin’s daughter – ed.], has undergone all the investigative measures provided for by law, and "It is not a pity to trade Medvedchuk for real warriors".

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "This operation had been prepared for quite a long time. And there are several elements to the exchange.

The first element: we exchanged one fan of Russia for 200 warriors. At first, we were offered the return of 50 of our people in exchange for one person held in detention by the Security Service of Ukraine. We talked. We insisted. The number increased from 50 to 200. They are already in Ukraine. I think this is a good result.

In effect, the number is even more than 200... Because among the Ukrainian women who were released, there are some who are about to become mothers. And I am especially happy that it has now become possible to bring them back to Ukraine.

It is not a pity to give up Medvedchuk in exchange for real warriors. He has been through all the investigative actions provided for by law. Ukraine got everything it needed from him to establish the truth in the course of criminal proceedings."

Background:

On 21 September, as part of a prisoner swap with the Russian occupiers, Ukraine succeeded in freeing 215 Ukrainian defenders.

Border guards, policemen, marines, national guardsmen, members of the territorial defence, customs officers, and civilians are also among those released. In particular, Denys Prokopenko (aka Redis), Serhii Volynskyi (aka Volyna), Svyatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, Oleh Khomenko - unit leaders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol - are already safe. Also, Mykola Kush (aka Frost) and Kostyantyn Nikitenko ( aka Fox), whom the occupiers wanted to execute, were among the Azov Regiment fighters freed.

Five Ukrainian commanders are now in Turkey under personal guarantees of protection and safety by President Erdoğan of Turkey.

Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian occupiers have been returned to Russia.

