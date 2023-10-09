Zelenskyy draws parallels between Ukraine and Israel in address to NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the NATO Parliamentary Assembly via video link on Oct. 9, drew parallels between the strategies employed by Hamas militants in their attacks on Israel and the tactics used by Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine