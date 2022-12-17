Zelenskyy on duel with Putin: Ready. Even tomorrow

4
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready to engage in a duel with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LCI French news channel

Quote: "A real man, if he wants to say something to someone, or, for example, slap someone in the face, he does it himself, and does not send intermediaries. If someone turned to me, I would not look for intermediaries."

Details: Thus, Zelenskyy commented that the Russian dictator is trying to convey some messages to him through intermediaries, such as Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

"Always ready. Even tomorrow. But this will be the last summit of President Putin," Zelenskyy answered the question of whether he is ready to engage in a physical "fight" with Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • On 16 December, Putin discussed war with countrys military leaders all day Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders on 16 December to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Source: press service of the Kremlin Quote: "On Friday [16 December], the President worked at the joint headquarters of the branches of military forces involved in the special military operation during the whole day ".

  • India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

    Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles. Viswanathan was among about a dozen visitors, most of them there for the same purpose: To offer prayers so their U.S. visa interviews would go smoothly and successfully.

  • 2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

    The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists. Two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva’s armored vehicle 200 yards from his home Thursday night. The journalist described the attack and posted photos of his vehicle to social media.

  • Ukraine Races to Restore Power in Cities After Russian Missile Barrage

    KHERSON, Ukraine—Water was running from taps in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv again on Saturday, a day after another heavy barrage of Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, while utility crews around the country worked to restore electricity. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that water has been restored to all of the city’s residents following Friday’s missile attack, and that the subway system has resumed operation. Russia has launched more than 1,000 cruise missiles and drones at the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure over the last two months, knocking out much of Ukraine’s power generation.

  • US health agency accused of bowing to drug industry with new opioid guidance

    Doctors say CDC’s softer guidelines ‘tossing aside’ safety limits put lives at risk as opioid epidemic continues to rage in the country

  • Aromatherapy spray that killed two people in a multistate outbreak also killed pet raccoon

    An aromatherapy spray contaminated with deadly bacteria that killed two people in 2021 also killed one of the victim's pet raccoon, the CDC said Friday.

  • Ukraine Steps Up Attacks on Russian Targets in Occupied Territory

    Kyiv sought to destabilize occupying Russian forces and put them on the back foot as the Kremlin said the attacks were dragging the West further into the war.

  • Iranian oil workers protest for higher wages -social media

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Groups of oil workers held protests in southern Iran on Saturday, demanding higher wages and retirement bonuses, according to videos and reports posted on social media. The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, come amid a protracted wave of popular unrest across Iran that has posed the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. There was no immediate comment from Iran's oil ministry about the reported oil worker protests.

  • Military commissar says Russians would serve twice as long

    Mikhail Fotin, military commissar near Moscow, said [in a video - ed.] that next year the term of service in the army will be increased by one and a half, and then by two. After that, he said that the video was tampered with by the enemies.

  • Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

    Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search Saturday for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what Ukrainian authorities said were 16 that eluded air defenses among the 76 missiles fired Friday in the latest Russian attack targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, part of Moscow's strategy to leave Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in the dark and cold this winter. Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Kryvyi Rih is located, wrote on the Telegram social media app that "rescuers retrieved the body of a 1-1/2-year-old boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian rocket.”

  • Is everyone you know sick? Explaining winter's early rush of illness - and if it will continue.

    Why is everyone getting a cold or the flu? Experts say it's a combination of factors, including the pandemic, masking and other virus patterns.

  • Security Service identifies organisers of Ukrainian orphans deportation to Russia

    The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] has identified "officials" from the "administration" of Donetsk Oblast, who organised forcible deportation of children orphans from Ukraine to Russia under the guise of trips to "summer camps".

  • EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

    Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture. The biggest change in the National Security Strategy is possession of “counterstrike capability” that Japan calls “indispensable."

  • Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?

    When Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists with no explanation, the platform's owner Elon Musk hinted at the possible reason: They allegedly doxxed him. Musk targeted journalists from The New York Times, CNN, Washington Post and other outlets after suspending a Twitter account that tracked his private jet using publicly available data — an account Musk had previously said he would leave alone as a demonstration of his commitment to free speech.

  • Putin wants to gain control over Belarusian defence industry

    The Kremlin is working to involve greater use of the resources of the Republic of Belarus in the war against Ukraine. Source: National Resistance Center's website, citing Belarusian resistance movement Details: In order to continue active military operations on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has already switched their defence industry into overdrive.

  • Serbia seeks return of its troops to Kosovo as tensions soar

    Serbia on Thursday formally demanded that its security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province of Kosovo, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and only add to tensions in that part of the Balkans. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told state RTS television that the government asked the commander of NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in Kosovo since 1999, when the Western alliance pushed out Serb troops from the region, to allow the return of up to 1,000 Serbian army and police officers to the Serb-populated north of the country. “The request says that a certain number of (Serbian troops), from one hundred to up to 1,000, return to Kosovo,” Vucic said.

  • Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

    The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.

  • Donald Trump's 'Major Announcement' Is The Dumbest Thing Ever

    You don't want to spend $99 on this!

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • Trump's NFT Rollout Went Exactly as You'd Expect

    The Trump show is back! This time clad in cowboy dusters and astronaut suits, and finally available on the blockchain.