Zelenskyy on duel with Putin: Ready. Even tomorrow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is ready to engage in a duel with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with LCI French news channel

Quote: "A real man, if he wants to say something to someone, or, for example, slap someone in the face, he does it himself, and does not send intermediaries. If someone turned to me, I would not look for intermediaries."

Details: Thus, Zelenskyy commented that the Russian dictator is trying to convey some messages to him through intermediaries, such as Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

"Always ready. Even tomorrow. But this will be the last summit of President Putin," Zelenskyy answered the question of whether he is ready to engage in a physical "fight" with Putin.

