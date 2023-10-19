Zelenskyy enacts Security Council's decision on organising protection of critical infrastructure facilities

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated 17 October 2023, On the organisation of protection and ensuring the safety of the functioning of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in Ukraine under conditions of hostilities.

Source: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The decree of 17 October 2023, enters into force on the day of its publication.

The NSDC decision foresees that the Cabinet of Ministers must provide within 10 days:

implementation of works and measures for proper engineering and physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities,

increasing the number and strengthening the defence capability of fire groups from the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which provide air cover, protection and defence of critical infrastructure facilities,

creation by operators of critical infrastructure at relevant facilities of conditions for personnel protection and the implementation of evacuation measures in the event of emergencies,

creation of reserves of equipment and spare parts for the timely restoration of damaged facilities,

creation of a documentation insurance fund for unique equipment and the archiving of critical databases.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In addition, the government is ordered to approve within three months a plan of measures for the restoration of critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector that were destroyed and/or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and to determine the sources of funding for this plan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also obliged to develop and approve in 2023 the funding sources:

the energy resilience plan of Ukraine, which will include measures for systematic monitoring and analysis of threats to the energy infrastructure,

requirements for ensuring the safety and stability of the energy infrastructure,

requirements for alternative energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities, which ensure the provision of vital services, primarily through forming decentralised energy systems based on small distribution systems.

"To the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: to monitor the situation at critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector to update the list of critical infrastructure facilities that require priority air cover," the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine decision reads.

The government, together with the General Staff, is obliged to take measures within 10 days to strengthen the combat capability of mobile fire groups from the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which provide air cover, protection and defence of critical infrastructure facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!