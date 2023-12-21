Zelenskyy year-end presser, goals for 2024, polling on Ze/Zaluzhnyi

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, December 21, 2023.

● President Zelenskyy holds major press conference summarizing second year of war: key statements

During a two-hour press conference on Dec. 19 summarizing the second year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about support from Ukraine's partners, challenges in the on-going counteroffensive against Russian forces, and relations with Ukraine’s top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.





● Services fully restored after major cyberattack, Kyivstar president says

National mobile operator Kyivstar has fully restored all services after they were completely knocked out by a large-scale cyberattack on Dec. 12, the company’s president, Oleksandr Komarov said on Ukrainian national television on Dec. 20.





● Why is Ukraine mulling the mobilization of 450-500k troops amidst Russian advance?

While the Ukrainian military has proposed mobilizing an additional 450,000-500,000 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Dec. 19 that he requires more compelling reasons to take this step.





● What are Ukraine’s war goals for 2024

The concept of our actions in the short term is to kill as many occupants as possible and destroy their equipment, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of our military personnel. – Kovalenko





● Russian billionaire Abramovich fails to overturn EU sanctions as top court rejects appeal

The Court of Justice of the European Union has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to lift sanctions imposed on him after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Dec. 20.





● Ukraine needs 200,000 artillery rounds per month to gain an upper hand against Russia — Estonia

The Ukrainian military requires approximately 200,000 rounds each month to gain an advantage over Russian artillery on the battlefield, according to an assessment by Estonia’s Defense Ministry, published on Dec. 13.





● Old management style prevents Zelenskyy from firing Tatarov and Shurma, expert says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is aware of the criticism leveled at his deputy chiefs of staff, Rostyslav Shurma and Oleh Tatarov, but has no intention of dismissing them, political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told NV Radio on Dec. 20.





● Most Ukrainians don’t want Zaluzhnyi’s resignation; 43% believe there’s conflict with Zelenskyy — survey

In a recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 72% of Ukrainians said they would not like to see the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.





● Ukrainian soldier says Russians trying to sever 'road of life' supply route to Avdiivka

The Russian forces want to cut the "road of life" leading to Avdiivka, a serviceman of the first detachment of the Omega Special Forces Center with the call sign "Zigzag" said on national television on Dec. 20.





● Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘crucial’ for Poland — Duda

Ukraine’s ultimate NATO and EU accession is in full alignment with Poland’s national interest, Polish President Andrzej Duda’s office said in a Twitter post on Dec. 20.

