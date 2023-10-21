Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discuss war in Ukraine and situation in Middle East in phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday, 21 October.

Source: Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the "conflicts between Israel and Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in the region".

"Stating that it is possible to resolve through peaceful means the regional conflicts, particularly the Israel-Palestine dispute, President Erdoğan noted that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to that end," the message shared by the Turkish Directorate of Communications said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Zelenskyy and Erdoğan last spoke in July, after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Ukraine has not yet released any details about today’s conversation between the two leaders.

Türkiye has provided Ukraine with political and diplomatic support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but has refused to impose sanctions against Russia, claiming its role as a mediator between the warring parties.

More on this: Whose Ally Is Erdoğan: Why Is Türkiye Increasing Aid to Ukraine but Not Giving up Friendship with Russia?

Support UP or become our patron!