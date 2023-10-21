Zelenskyy-Erdogan talk touches on Ukraine war, regional developments, bilateral cooperation

Zelenskyy and Erdogan had a telephone conversation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the President's Office reported on Oct. 21.

After the call, Zelenskyy announced Turkey's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and Ankara’s readiness to send its representatives to the next meeting on this issue in Malta.

The Ukrainian leader also noted the participation of Turkish experts in the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv and the preparation of a conference on Ukraine's recovery to be held in Turkey in November.

The two presidents also discussed the further development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Turkey.

During the conversation, Erdogan and Zelenskyy discussed the grain deal and the situation in the Middle East.

"We agreed on the need to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for humanitarian law," Zelenskyy’s statement following the conversation said.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine is well aware of what war and civilian casualties are," Zelenskyy said.

“That is why we categorically condemn any terrorist methods and violence and advocate for the prevention of further escalation.”

