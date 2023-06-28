Zelenskyy: Even Russia's internal forces no longer take any notice of frail Putin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that even Russia's internal forces have stopped taking the power of Vladimir Putin, the "frail master of the Kremlin", into account. He called for an action plan for Ukraine's NATO membership.

Source: the president, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada

Quote: "Ukraine's accession to NATO will send out a powerful signal to the world that this is an Alliance that protects and will protect, and it is an Alliance that has the experience of victors and the moral superiority of victors - victors in a completely just defence...

For this to become a reality, all our partners in the Alliance must stop looking back at the Kremlin when making their important decisions...

Even internal forces in Russia have already stopped looking back at the frail master of the Kremlin.

Putin's madness has led him to drive himself into a remote bunker due to his weakness. And therefore, it is absurd to look back at such an incompetent leader of such an incompetent state."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that ahead of important dates for Ukrainians – Constitution Day, Independence Day, etc. – Ukraine should develop and adopt the country's future doctrine at a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council.

According to Zelenskyy, NATO will guarantee security for Ukraine, and Ukrainian defence and security forces will guarantee security and protection for other NATO members.

Zelenskyy emphasised that any frozen conflict is a war: "A war that will inevitably flare up again, and the only question is: when? How many lives will it take? Therefore, the peace must be fair. That is why the Ukrainian Peace Formula provides for such a peace. And that is why the Ukrainian Peace Formula has a universal benefit: Ukraine will never agree to any of the options for a frozen conflict."

Zelenskyy added that a number of countries will benefit from Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia – Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, the countries of the Caucasus, and the Baltic states.

He also said that even Russia should facilitate Ukraine's membership of the EU, because this is directly related to the preservation of the Russian Federation within its current borders.

He believes that Ukrainians should find a way to quench their thirst for justice: "The question of justice, when it comes to war and genocidal policy, is not simple, but in this case, the more the world hesitates, the greater the revanchist sentiments in different parts of the world can become".

The president declared that "all Russian murderers, terrorists, executioners must be held accountable for what they have done against Ukrainian men and women."

He added that every asset belonging to the Russian Federation or the circle of Putin's supporters should go to compensation for Ukrainians.

Quote: "The political and military leadership of Russia should not escape justice due to the fact that they supposedly have immunity, like the "heads of state". They are not "heads of state", they are bandits who have seized control of Russia's state institutions, and they absolutely become insolent with impunity and began to terrorize the whole world."

Zelenskyy thanked those countries where the Russian political and military leadership are considered "people who should end their careers on the dock in The Hague", and where Russian assets are "frozen, confiscated and sent to compensate for losses from the Russian aggression".

Quote: "Ukraine will do everything possible to ensure that a special tribunal regarding the crimes of aggression by Russia against our country is created and [that it] actually works with the criminals on the dock."

He thanked the International Criminal Court for the decision to issue the arrest warrant for the Russian dictator.

The president added that in recent years, NATO has had two fundamental weaknesses: the world doubted whether the Alliance would protect the countries on its eastern flank, and many did not perceive and still do not perceive NATO [as a guarantee of peace and safety – ed.]. Ukraine's membership will remedy this, he said.

