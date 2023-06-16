Zelenskyy is example of courage for Ukraine and world – Jewish Confederation of Ukraine to Putin

The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine has responded to an insult made by Vladimir Putin, the dictator of the aggressor country, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a disgrace to the Jewish people".

Source: website of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a leader who has shown an example of courage to his people and to the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a hero not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire political Ukrainian nation, which of course includes Jews. We are proud of the unwavering resilience of our President, who defends the democratic values, freedoms and peaceful rights of Ukraine and our citizens."

Details: It is also noted in the confederation's statement that there is no "neo-Nazism" in modern Ukraine, especially at state level, as Putin claims.

In addition, the confederation has pointed out that, in particular, domestic anti-Semitism is one of the lowest in Europe, and after 24 February 2022, it has been virtually non-existent in Ukraine.

Regarding the false accusations against Ukrainians of Holocaust crimes, the confederation reminded the Russian dictator that Ukraine is the fourth country in the world in terms of the number of righteous among the nations (people who saved Jews during the Holocaust): 2,691 people, according to Yad Vashem. According to Ukrainian researchers, there are more than 15,000 righteous Ukrainians. They are responsible for saving hundreds of thousands of Jewish lives.

"It was namely under President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Day of the Ukrainians who rescued Jews during the Second World War was established. It is celebrated at the state level on 14 May," the statement mentions.

The Confederation has shown a photo of the Menorah at the Drobytskyi Yar memorial on the outskirts of Kharkiv, where the Nazis shot about 20,000 prisoners at the Kharkiv ghetto during the Holocaust.

"The photo was taken right after the russian shelling on March 26, 2022," the Confederation stressed.

Background:

The chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, has responded to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin said that "his Jewish friends" call President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "a disgrace to the Jewish people".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!