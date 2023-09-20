Zelenskyy expects Defence Forces to advance further on front by end of year

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will achieve success on the front by the end of the year.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for CNN

Asked whether a big breakthrough in the counteroffensive is possible this year, Zelenskyy said: "I think nobody knows, really. But I think we will have more success."

Details: Zelenskyy also remarked that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the east.

He added that, like before, he is focused on receiving long-range missiles from the US.

He stressed that they are not needed for launching attacks on Russia but for equalising the potential of both sides on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian President explained that the absence of ATACMS will lead to "more casualties on the battlefield and elsewhere".

He also stressed the need for more air defence systems, mainly US Patriot systems, stating that they are necessary for the protection of civilian areas.

