Zelenskyy expects UN to help Ukraine with consolidating support from countries of Global South

In his conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued support by the countries of the Global South.

Details: Zelenskyy welcomed the UN's readiness to send a representative to the meeting of advisers on Ukraine’s peace formula.

Quote: "The UN's active participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula and its readiness to send a representative to the next meeting of diplomatic and security advisors is very important for Ukraine," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is crucial that the subsequent event, which will take place after the advisors' meeting in Jeddah, be equally successful and yield tangible outcomes.

"For this, we need to maintain the support of the countries of the Global South. Ukraine is counting on the UN for this," the president said.

Earlier, The Financial Times, citing Western unnamed officials and diplomats, reported that Western support for Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip has undermined attempts to build consensus with leading developing countries to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine and partner states agreed on further talks at the state leader security adviser level to approve the peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

