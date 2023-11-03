Zelenskyy explains what former Commander Khorenko of Special Operations Forces will do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the former Commander of the Special Operations Forces, Major General Viktor Khorenko , will continue to carry out special tasks as part of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening video address on 3 November

Quote: "Made a replacement in the command staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, appointing Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is an experienced officer, a combat officer, the right commander and a person who can give our Special Operations Forces more power. We are expecting new results.

General Viktor Khorenko, who commanded the Special Operations Forces [before this], will continue to carry out special tasks as part of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Background:

On July 25, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Hryhorii Halahan from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Brigadier General Viktor Khorenko to this position.

In September 2023, the head of state conferred the rank of major general to Khorenko.

