Zelenskyy explains what Ukraine needs to launch an offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will be able to launch an offensive when the number of weapons it has matches the number of the Russian forces’ weapons.

Source: President Zelenskyy during a press conference following the Ukraine. Year 2024 conference

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether Ukraine will continue losing territory while it waits for additional weapons and munitions from its international partners.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The pressure the Russians are exerting is quite intense, especially on the Kharkiv front (Kupiansk), but it has been intense all along. Late last year and early this year, the Russians were using 12 times more artillery [than Ukraine].

Now the ratio is closer to 6.6 to 1. Their manpower advantage has declined, but it’s still a significant advantage, and we need to get to the point where the ratio [of Ukrainian to Russian artillery] is 1 to 1.5, 1 to 3, as it was when we conducted counteroffensive operations in the past. Then we’ll be able to push the Russians back. Until we have that amount [of weapons and munitions], we will be able to stand [strong] or we might retreat… 100 metres here, 50 metres there. Sadly.

This is important to us, but the military is in charge of strategic decisions, and the most strategically important thing is to preserve people’s lives.

The solution is very simple: we need to press our partners to deliver on packages that have been discussed, agreed, and signed off on. Then the Russians will have fewer chances. And as soon as we can match the number of weapons and munitions that Russia has on one of the fronts, we will definitely deliver, as we have done on numerous occasions in the past."

