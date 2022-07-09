Zelenskyy explains why he dismissed ambassadors and announces some important news

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 22:33

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that his dismissal of Ukrainian ambassadors in some countries is a matter of rotations.

Source: the president’s evening address

Direct quote: "Today I signed decrees dismissing several ambassadors of Ukraine. This is a matter of rotations, a normal part of diplomatic practice.

New representatives of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and other countries will be appointed. Nominations are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy also announced that there would be important news from government officials next week.

"I am already preparing for the new week: there will be important news, particularly from government officials," he said.

The president also thanked the US for its decision to send Ukraine a new US$400 million defence aid package.

"Additional HIMARS systems and other high-precision weapons enable us to take anti-terrorist measures and to reduce Russian missile strikes on our people," he said.

The president said the terrorist actions of the Russian Federation "can only be stopped with modern powerful weapons".

Previously: On Saturday, Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany and Hungary, as well as the Czech Republic, Norway and a number of other countries.

On 8 July, US President Joe Biden signed a bill allocating a new US$400 million aid package to Ukraine.

