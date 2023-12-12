Zelenskyy explores collaboration with World Bank President during US visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with World Bank President Ajay Banga during his visit to the United States, aiming to strengthen their partnership for the transformation of Ukraine, the President’s Office reported.

Zelenskyy conveyed his keen interest in increasing cooperation with the World Bank, acknowledging the vital role the institution has played in supporting Ukraine during Russia's full-scale aggression. He expressed gratitude for the substantial financial aid and active assistance working with international donors.

Banga affirmed the World Bank's commitment to maintaining financial support and sharing global best practices to facilitate Ukraine's economic recovery.

Zelenskyy underscored the importance of building a cashless economy and received Banga’s assurance of support for this initiative. Discussions centered on reinforcing the resilience of Ukraine's financial system in wartime conditions and on increasing cashless transactions in Ukraine’s economy.

"Creating a truly cashless economy is extremely important for Ukraine, and I fully support this project," Zelenskyy said.

The two leaders also deliberated on strategies to revive mortgage lending.

The World Bank committed to formulating proposals to attract funds from commercial banks to the mortgage market, aiming to mitigate risks and reduce interest rates on mortgage loans.

Zelenskyy and Banga exchanged ideas on leveraging frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, contributing to the broader discussions on economic strategies amid geopolitical challenges.

