Zelenskyy expresses interest in dialogue with Xi Jinping, but China yet to extend invitation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like to talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

“We have not received any offers for mediation (in talks with Russia) or any request for negotiations from China,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said that he had “clearly conveyed through diplomatic channels” his desire to talk with the Chinese leader.

Zelenskyy also expressed skepticism about China’s 12-point “peace plan”, which includes a call for ceasefire and peaceful talks with Russia, stating that “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is paramount.”

The head of state said that he had appealed to Beijing with a request for cooperation on the Ukrainian 10-point peace plan.

Commenting on Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that he “wanted to demonstrate that Russia is not yet completely isolated.”

On the eve of Xi Jinping’s arrival in Russia, UK newspaper the Financial Times reported that the Chinese leader was supposed to have a phone conversation with Zelenskyy after the visit.

However, on March 21, Zelenskyy stated that Beijing had not yet responded regarding the conversation. He also added that Ukraine had conveyed the Ukrainian peace formula to China through diplomatic channels.

On March 23, adviser to the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak reported that Zelenskyy’s conversation with Xi Jinping was planned, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President were working on it.

However, China has so far refrained from providing a direct answer to whether these talks will take place.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine