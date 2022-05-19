Zelenskyy: the final stage of the war is the bloodiest, I can't call on Ukrainians to return from abroad

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 19 MAY 2022, 21: 41

ZELENSKYY DURING COMMUNICATION WITH UKRAINIAN STUDENTS, PHOTO FROM OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the final stage of the war is the most difficult and bloody, and he cannot yet call on Ukrainians to return from abroad.

Source: Zelenskyy during an address to Ukrainian students on Thursday.

Quote: "The final stage is the most difficult, the bloodiest, it really is. We can't disengage ourselves and say, ‘that's it, the war is over.’ I will tell you frankly that in Kyiv, since the end of the occupation of Kyiv Oblast, there is the feeling, that’s it, there is no war. Until the moment when the missiles don't fly."

Details: At the same time, the president stressed that people see that the country is coming to life and promised that "this will be the case."

"I can't shout ‘come home’ today to all those who are abroad, because the war is not over. This is still the choice of each person," Zelenskyi stressed.

At the same time, he assured us that after the end of the war, Ukraine will pay close attention to the issue of security.

"The country, and especially the security infrastructure we will build up to the level of Israel and other leading countries. In countries where people realise that someone is living next door to them from whom there can be trouble at any time," the president said.

"We will rebuild the country with the best security technologies," he added.

Zelenskyy also announced that after the victory of Ukraine in the war, there "will be a fair approach to wages in any profession."

"I am sure that there will be a general review of fair wages," he said.