Zelenskyy on financial assistance from partners: Ukraine has long-term commitments from 11 countries

Ukraine has long-term commitments regarding financial assistance from Belgium, Denmark, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Germany, Sweden and Japan.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his end-of-year press conference on 19 December

Quote: "I believe that long-term assistance will still be a shoulder to lean on if there are any risks. Although I believe that our partners will not let us down. At least this resulted from our visit," he said.

Zelenskyy stated that as of today, Ukraine has received commitments in the amount of 1.7 billion from Belgium, 4.2 billion from Denmark, 2.3 from Korea, hundreds of millions from Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, 7.5 billion from Norway, 2 billion from France, 8 billion from Germany and a little more than half a billion from Sweden. There will be multi-billion aid from Japan. However, the president did not specify the currencies.

These funds have various purposes, including humanitarian aid, economic support and social payments, but much of this assistance from foreign governments is military aid to Ukraine.

"I am confident in our partners. I believe that we have done everything [we can]," Zelenskyy concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!