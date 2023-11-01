Zelenskyy’s former advisor Arestovych to stand in future elections

Former President’s Office advisor, Oleksiy Arestovych, has announced his intention to run for president whenever the next elections will be held in Ukraine, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported on Nov. 1.

"Yes, I will be running," he responded to a journalist's question about his intention to participate in the presidential elections.

Arestovych also stated that suggestions regarding political, economic, social, military, and other reforms in Ukraine, which he previously published on social media, represent his election manifesto.

"Experts will refine it, I published it to start a discussion; objections, thoughts, advice, criticism are welcome," he wrote.

In an interview with NV on Oct. 31, Interfax-Ukraine director Oleksandr Martynenko said that Arestovych clearly has ambitions to try and become president, as evidenced by a sharp turn to scathing criticism of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s policy.

On Aug. 13, Arestovych responded to comments from Ukrainians that his incendiary statements would cause the public not to vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

"I want to ask you, idiots! If you don't vote for me, who will be worse off? Think with your stupid head, damn it! I will sit on a yacht after the war ends, in the Pacific Ocean, eating lobsters and conducting seminars. What will happen to you if you don't vote for me? Use your stupid head," Arestovych responded.

He served as an advisor to Zelenskyy’s Chief-of-Staff Andriy Yermak since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion until resigning on Jan. 17, 2023.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine