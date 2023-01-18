Zelenskyy glad that Kissinger changed his mind: NATO is the best guarantee for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is glad that former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger now supports Ukraine's accession to NATO and emphasised the importance of influential people exerting pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via videolink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, answering questions after his speech

Quote: "I am glad that Mr Kissinger has changed his mind. For us today, the priority, our political task is for famous people, various political figures - who are relevant today or used to be relevant - to recognise the huge mistake that Putin himself has made, and recognise that this is Russian aggression, recognise these important points, so that they also put political pressure on Russia to end this bloody aggression."

Details: Regarding NATO, Zelenskyy said that security guarantees for Ukraine are one of Ukraine's top priorities.

Quote: "We understand that we are not yet in NATO. And, unfortunately, Russia also understands this and is fighting it so that God forbid this path to NATO should be an easy one. But I realise that we are on this path, and NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine, our society, and our children’s future.

While we are on this path, we have offered security guarantees for our state. We believe that the civilised world will support our proposals."

Previously: On 17 January, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger backed Ukraine's accession to NATO in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, although he had previously opposed Ukraine's membership.

Background:

In May 2022, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that Ukraine should surrender part of its territory to Russia to end the war.

Then Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the former US Secretary of State, "It seems that Mr Kissinger's calendar is not 2022 but 1938, and he thought he was speaking to an audience not in Davos but in Munich at that time".

European Pravda and Ukrainska Pravda published an article explaining why concessions to Putin would be a defeat for the West.

In July 2022, Henry Kissinger called for no concessions on the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia during possible future negotiations with Moscow.

