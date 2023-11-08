Zelenskyy hails historic decision as Ukraine advances on EU path

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed a historic development on Nov. 8 as the European Commission officially recommended launching negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

“Today, Ukraine and the entire Europe took the right step – the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine’s membership,” Zelenskyy stated in a Telegram message.

Read also: Ukraine awaits historic decision on start of EU accession talks

Emphasizing the resilience of Ukraine, despite challenges, he said he anticipated a forthcoming political decision from the European Council, potentially as early as December.

Zelenskyy underscored the deep-rooted connection between Ukrainians and the broader European family, stating, “Ukrainians have always been and continue to be part of our common European family.”

Read also: Conditions for EU approval of start of accession negotiations revealed by media

The president highlighted Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to European values and its dedication to maintaining its word, even during times of full-scale conflict, all while nurturing and advancing its state institutions. He thanked all those who have supported the nation in its journey towards EU membership.

“We are making all the necessary decisions. Thank you to all who are helping!” Zelenskyy said.

On Nov. 8, the European Commission also recommended the initiation of negotiations for Moldova’s EU accession. Furthermore, they recommended that Georgia be granted the status of a candidate country, contingent upon specific reforms.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership: What we know

Read also: EU nears greenlight for Ukraine membership talks

Just four days after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, on Feb. 28, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine EU candidate status and set seven conditions for the start of accession negotiations:

· Reforming the Constitutional Court

· Continuation of overall judicial reform

· Strengthening the fight against corruption, including appointing a new head for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office’s (SAPO)

· Concrete steps to combat money laundering

· Implementing the so-called “anti-oligarch” laws

· Harmonization of audiovisual legislation with European legislation

· Amending legislation on national minorities

At a summit on June 23, 2022, EU leaders supported granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. In early March 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had fulfilled all seven EU recommendations. According to him, Kyiv expects a political decision to start accession negotiations later this year.

Read also: What is happening with Ukraine's accession to the EU? - opinion

On June 22, European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said that Ukraine had fulfilled two of the seven recommendations of the European Commission to start EU accession negotiations, while the remaining recommendations are still being implemented.

European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius declared on Aug. 21 that “Ukraine’s progress towards meeting the conditions for EU accession is impressive.”

He added that the reforms already undertaken, particularly in the judicial system and media freedom, are “crucial, almost fundamental, like the glue that binds the EU.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine