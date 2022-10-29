Zelenskyy: Its hard to tell who or what "Putin" is now

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 13:37

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that dialogue with Vladimir Putin’s regime is currently impossible as the aggressor has chosen the course of destroying the Ukrainian people.

Source: Zelenskyy during a talk with students and professors at Yale University, a video of which was posted by the President’s Office on Saturday

Quote: "I find it hard to tell who or what ‘Putin’ is now. Putin today is a certain circle of people, it is a military and political leadership branded as ‘Putin’ which is proceeding, by aggressive steps, towards the annihilation of a nation.

We are not ready to talk with Putin today just like that, or with this regime in general."

Details: Zelenskyy said the current regime in the Russian Federation is showing disrespect toward Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is evident from the fact that Russian soldiers are on the territory of the Ukrainian state and are killing its citizens.

Regarding possible negotiations, the President pointed out that they will only be possible after Russian troops have left Ukrainian territories.

There is a caveat here: if the regime waits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to oust their soldiers from Ukraine, that is one format for dialogue, if it becomes possible afterwards. If the aggressor withdraws its troops itself, that is another option for transitioning from war to diplomacy.

According to Zelenskyy, the option chosen by the military and political leadership for their society will determine how long that society will be isolated after the war: for 10, 20, or 100 years.

"When you have blood all over your hands, nobody wants to shake your hand," the President added.

